Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $89,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,095 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $84.61. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $87.92.

