Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,833 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $215.79. 1,345,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,859,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

