Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6,629.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 43,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 2,667,022 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

