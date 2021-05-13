Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 171 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.88. 59,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

