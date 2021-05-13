Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 219 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in BCE were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

