Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,100,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,185,000 after buying an additional 243,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,237,000 after acquiring an additional 174,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.43 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

