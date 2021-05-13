LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $45.00.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

