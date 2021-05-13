Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

