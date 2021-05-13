LSV Asset Management Buys 134,573 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.39% of Kimball Electronics worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $4,307,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

