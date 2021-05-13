LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

