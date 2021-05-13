LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.17% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 76,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 632,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

