LSV Asset Management Sells 74,006 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,006 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 158,570 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

