Luceco (LON:LUCE) Downgraded to “Add” at Numis Securities

Luceco (LON:LUCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.18). Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

LUCE traded up GBX 19.55 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 349.05 ($4.56). 485,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.82. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 371 ($4.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of £561.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.66.

In other news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total value of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

