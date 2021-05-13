Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Shares of LITE opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

