Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post sales of $79.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $72.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $309.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $317.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 761,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

