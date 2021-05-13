Madden Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 8.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 519.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,125. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $238.58 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.