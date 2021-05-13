Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $712,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 275,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,124. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

