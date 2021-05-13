Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.46. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.82. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $167.91 and a one year high of $316.49.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

