Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 307 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 104,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 47,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,673. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

