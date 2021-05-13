Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

