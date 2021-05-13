Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.35

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.35 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 166.40 ($2.17). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 161.45 ($2.11), with a volume of 3,353,601 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

