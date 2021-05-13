Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.29 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

