Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.040-1.120 EPS.

MRVI stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

