Marcus Lemonis Buys 2,330 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08.

NYSE CWH opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 57.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

