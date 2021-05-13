Mark J. Brooks Sells 15,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.