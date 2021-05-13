Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 3,204,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,790. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

