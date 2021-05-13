Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 144.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.75 ($1.87).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 151.30 ($1.98). 7,451,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,920. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.50.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

