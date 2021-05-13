Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.16.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.