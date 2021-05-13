Martha Notaras Buys 350 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

