Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8,252.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

