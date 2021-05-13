Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 10,000 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Masco stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

