MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 1,648,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $609.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.