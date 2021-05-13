Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Matador Resources stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 555,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,542,000 after purchasing an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

