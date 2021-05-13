Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CAO Sells $1,587,986.81 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Match Group stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.40. 2,305,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.57, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

