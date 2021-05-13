Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,386. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

