MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,871 shares of company stock worth $4,571,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

