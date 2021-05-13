McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%.

MUX stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.