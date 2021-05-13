McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Lowered to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.