McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

