Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,745 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $320.44. 2,609,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.62 and a 200 day moving average of $318.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $215.99 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

