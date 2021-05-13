Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $59.48. 1,169,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

