Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $410,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.34. 49,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

