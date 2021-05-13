Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

