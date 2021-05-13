Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

