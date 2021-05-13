Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $289,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $13,835,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.