Medica Group Plc (MGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on July 23rd

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.96. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

