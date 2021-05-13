Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Itron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

