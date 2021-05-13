Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2,095.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

