Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,366 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,574.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

