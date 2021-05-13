Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,657 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

